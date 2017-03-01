Rob Lowe Shares Memories of “Closest Friend” Bill Paxton

Rob Lowe has opened up about his long-running friendship with Bill Paxton to The Hollywood Reporter, just days after the 61-year-old Titanic star died on Saturday due to complications from surgery. “I have so many great memories of Bill. The first time I ever took my kids fishing was with Bill and his son,” says Lowe. “My son still fishes every weekend and that’s because of Bill.” He adds, “Bill was the most loyal, old-school friend…Bill was not only one of my closest friends, but he was without question my closest friend in the industry.” Lowe finished by saying it was fitting that Paxton passed away over Oscars weekend. “He loved, loved, loved the art of moviemaking,” Lowe explained.

