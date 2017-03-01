Most Parents Still Have Clothes Their Kids Have Outgrown

A survey of 2,000 parents with youngsters aged under 18 found 71% have held on to clothes they are unlikely to use again.

Over half of parents whose youngest children are teenagers still have their baby clothes.

Survey organizers say that it adds up to an estimated 183 million items – the equivalent to 250 items for every baby born in the UK in 2017.

The poll has been carried out to highlight a charity scheme that aims to collect clothing for babies and children for families in need.

The GiftABundle project wants people to bring six to 10 items of good quality clothing for youngsters up to three years old to Mothercare stores.

The items will then be gift wrapped and distributed to those in need nearby.

Gary Kibble, Global Brand and Marketing Director of Mothercare, said: “As parents, it’s natural we would want to keep some of our children’s clothing for sentimental reasons, or perhaps to pass on to our grandchildren, but we’re all guilty of hanging onto a bit too much!

“Our research found that 93% of parents liked the idea of the baby clothes their children wore going to help a local family in need, so we’re working with each of our participating stores to distribute these precious garments to support other families nearby.”

A third of parents surveyed (34%) said they had thrown baby clothes in the bin because they needed the space or did not know what else to do with them.