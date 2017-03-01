Lisa Kudrow Reveals There Was a Secret Friends Reunion

Lisa Kudrow has revealed that she and her Friends co-stars recently had a reunion.

“We have convened,” she admitted during a Tuesday appearance on TODAY. “It was really fun! We had such a good time. It was hilarious. We were laughing nonstop.” The 53-year-old actress went on to say, however, that she thinks a revival of their beloved sitcom would be far less interesting. “I don’t see it happening. What would it be about?” she mused. “The thing we liked about that show is it was like twentysomethings and they were their own family and now they all have families. So what are we going to watch?”

