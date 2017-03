One of our favorite comedians on the morning show, Jim Gaffigan is coming back to St. Louis as he brings his “Noble Ape Tour” to Scottrade Center on Dec. 2nd. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster outlets, Tickets are $32.75-$66.75 andat Ticketmaster outlets, ticketmaster.com , 800-745-3000 and at the box office.

Gaffigan is the star of TV’s “The Jim Gaffigan Show” on TV Land and a regular on all the late night shows as well.

