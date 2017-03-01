6 Things You Can Do to Be Healthy for the Rest of Your Life

March 1, 2017 3:11 PM
Filed Under: health, lifestyle, stay active
Feeling crappy? No fear! Elite Daily has compiled a list of six easy things you can do right now to feel healthier for the rest of your life. Here they are:
  1. De-stress immediately. Take a breather and walk away from whatever is currently stressing you out–even if it’s just for a moment.
  2. Unplug and recharge. The best no phone time is the hour leading up to your bedtime.
  3. Get some sleep. Fact: Sleep deprivations makes you feel and look like crap.
  4. Eat better. A healthy diet can do wonders for your life; eat your fruits and veggies.
  5. Take your supplements. Use a handy app to find out which and how many supplements or vitamins you should be taking–and follow through.
  6. Move it! Sitting is the new smoking; get up and get active.

Want more health tips CLICK HERE! 

