6 Things You Can Do to Be Healthy for the Rest of Your Life

Feeling crappy? No fear! Elite Daily has compiled a list of six easy things you can do right now to feel healthier for the rest of your life. Here they are:
- De-stress immediately. Take a breather and walk away from whatever is currently stressing you out–even if it’s just for a moment.
- Unplug and recharge. The best no phone time is the hour leading up to your bedtime.
- Get some sleep. Fact: Sleep deprivations makes you feel and look like crap.
- Eat better. A healthy diet can do wonders for your life; eat your fruits and veggies.
- Take your supplements. Use a handy app to find out which and how many supplements or vitamins you should be taking–and follow through.
- Move it! Sitting is the new smoking; get up and get active.
