Pink Shares Breastfeeding Photo

By Annie Reuter

Pink is over the moon about her family’s new addition, two-month-old son, Jameson. On Monday (Feb. 27), the singer shared a selfie of herself at home breastfeeding her baby. In the picture, her five-year-old daughter, Willow, is asleep on her lap.

The singer captions the photo with a beautiful poem from Rumi. “I was dead-I came alive. I was tears-I became laughter. Love’s wealth arrived, And I became Everlasting fortune,” she wrote.

Pink has been outspoken about breastfeeding in public and has posted previous photos of her breastfeeding to promote awareness. In a previous interview with Today, she discussed an encounter while she was breastfeeding.

“I think breastfeeding is healthy and natural and it’s a comfort to my baby,” she said in a 2012 interview. “Once, I had a cover on [while I was breastfeeding Willow], and this guy walks by, and he was like, ‘Ughhh.’ He was just disgusted. I was like, ‘You didn’t get enough hugs when you were little.’”