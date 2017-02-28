Man Stops Traffic to Help Elderly Lady Cross the Street!

A simple random act of kindness in Virginia is going viral after a man started directing traffic to make sure an elderly woman was able to cross the street safely. “Today this elderly lady was trying to cross Piney Forest through moving traffic,” Danville resident Amanda Logan wrote Sunday on Facebook along with a picture of the man and woman. “She seemed a little confused as cars dodged her…This young man gets out of his car to help her cross in traffic.” The man has since been identified as Brandon Harrison, who works at a local YMCA. “I just decided to get out and just help her…She seemed scared,” Harrison told a local news outlet. “I thought that would be a time to show that all young people are not violent.”

Here’s the original post: