Bob Harper from “The Biggest Loser” Recovering From Heart Attack

Bob Harper, one of the trainers on “The Biggest Loser”, had a heart attack a few weeks ago while he was working out.

He’s only 51 and in great shape, but he says genetics are working against him, because his mother died of a heart attack.

He was at the gym working out when his heart decided to quit on him. A doctor who just happened to be there kept him alive with CPR and defibrillation paddles.

He posted a few messages on Instagram yesterday, saying that he’s on the mend, and thanking fans for their support.

