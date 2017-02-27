VIRAL VIDEO: ‘And The Oscar For Best Film Goes To…WHAT??’

You have to feel bad for everyone involved here…the casts and crews of “La La Land” and “Moonlight”, presenters, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, ABC, the confused audience members and viewers from around the globe…

Well everyone… with the possible exception of the representatives of PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm that oversaw the academy voting and handled the award envelopes

They issued a statement on Monday morning that apologized to the two movies; the award category presenters, Ms. Dunaway and Warren Beatty; and to Oscar viewers “for the error that was made during the award announcement for best picture.”

“The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected,” the statement continued. “We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred. We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the academy, ABC and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation,” a reference to the network and the host of the Oscars ceremony.

Some are actually blaming Warren Beatty for the snafu.

