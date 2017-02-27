Trish’s Trash: Internet Hate for Ryan Gosling’s Shirt at the Oscars

Even Ryan Gosling’s good looks couldn’t save him from ridicule on the red carpet at Sunday night’s Academy Awards. The La La Land star drew attention on social media for pairing his Gucci tuxedo with a button-up shirt featuring mini-ruffles piped in black. Twitter users were quick to mock the usually dapper actor’s choice in attire. Here are 10 of their best observations:

Fun fact: Ryan Gosling’s shirt is made from a pair of ruffled underwear I wore as a child. Ryan Gosling looks like Austin Powers wtf. I love Ryan Gosling, but he looks like my dad on his wedding day in this shirt. Is Ryan Gosling going to a 1973 high school prom after the #Oscars? He’s got the right shirt for it, but should change to a powder blue jacket. With his ruffled dress shirt, Ryan Gosling looks like he’s going to an ’80s wedding. Can we discuss Ryan Gosling’s shirt and the bet he apparently lost? I remember renting out Ryan Gosling’s shirt when I worked in a tux shop in the ’80s. Still convinced Ryan Gosling just drew on his shirt with a Sharpie. I dated Ryan Gosling’s ruffled shirt. Summer of ’74. 1976 called and wants its shirt back. While the internet hated his shirt they LOVED the “reunion” with Justin Timberlake and Ryan…they were in the Mickey Mouse Club together…awwww 🙂