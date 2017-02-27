PHOTO: Epic Toilet Paper Resignation

An ex-employee’s resignation has gone viral for being written on a piece of toilet paper. Elite Daily reports that Reddit user GirlOfGodsBadDay shared an image of the resignation over the weekend. “I have chosen this type of paper for my 2-week resignation as a symbol of how I feel this company has treated me, and ironically, how it is disposed of is where I feel the company is going,” it reads.

The letter has been viewed more than 500,000 times. For what it’s worth, it sounds like the guy’s life is only about to get less crappy.