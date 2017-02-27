PHOTO: Epic Toilet Paper Resignation

February 27, 2017 3:09 PM
Filed Under: quitting a job, Resignation, toilet paper

An ex-employee’s resignation has gone viral for being written on a piece of toilet paper. Elite Daily reports that Reddit user GirlOfGodsBadDay shared an image of the resignation over the weekend. “I have chosen this type of paper for my 2-week resignation as a symbol of how I feel this company has treated me, and ironically, how it is disposed of is where I feel the company is going,” it reads.

job resignation letter 1 PHOTO: Epic Toilet Paper Resignation

Photo by: Imgur

The letter has been viewed more than 500,000 times. For what it’s worth, it sounds like the guy’s life is only about to get less crappy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live