Nicole Kidman Can’t Clap At Oscars

February 27, 2017 10:06 AM
Filed Under: clapping, nicole kidman, Oscars

Nicole Kidman apparently can’t clap. The Lion actress, 49, was caught awkwardly clapping during the 2017 Oscars and the internet can’t get over it.
The LOL moment was captured during Viola Davis’ emotional acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Fences.

“Why does Nicole Kidman clap like The Grinch?!” one person on Twitter wrote, while another added: “SOMEONE PLEASE TEACH NICOLE KIDMAN HOW TO CLAP.”
This isn’t the first time that the Oscar-winning star — who perhaps had heavy rings on her fingers — has been mocked for her style of applauding.

During the 2015 Oscars one viewer tweeted: “Has anyone else noticed Nicole Kidman is clapping like she just got a manicure & doesn’t want to mess it up? #Oscars.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live