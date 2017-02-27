Nicole Kidman Can’t Clap At Oscars

Nicole Kidman apparently can’t clap. The Lion actress, 49, was caught awkwardly clapping during the 2017 Oscars and the internet can’t get over it.

The LOL moment was captured during Viola Davis’ emotional acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Fences.

Nicole Kidman can't clap either why is this happening pic.twitter.com/EJbJ6ePrxl — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) February 27, 2017

“Why does Nicole Kidman clap like The Grinch?!” one person on Twitter wrote, while another added: “SOMEONE PLEASE TEACH NICOLE KIDMAN HOW TO CLAP.”

This isn’t the first time that the Oscar-winning star — who perhaps had heavy rings on her fingers — has been mocked for her style of applauding.

Who taught Nicole Kidman how to clap? pic.twitter.com/tBFHkm1qVX — UPROXX (@UPROXX) February 27, 2017

During the 2015 Oscars one viewer tweeted: “Has anyone else noticed Nicole Kidman is clapping like she just got a manicure & doesn’t want to mess it up? #Oscars.”