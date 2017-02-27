Listen to Win Tickets to KEZK’s Back To The Eighties Concert at The Family Arena

February 27, 2017 12:57 PM
Win: A pair of tickets to see KEZK’s Back To The Eighties Concert at The Family Arena on Saturday, August 19th.

Contest Ends: Friday, March 3, 2017

Listen to Trish Gazall all week and call in for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see KEZK’s Back To The Eighties Concert at The Family Arena on Saturday, August 19th.

Tickets will be available during a special presale on Thursday, March 2nd at 10am using the codeword RETRO.

Tickets will be on sale to the public starting Friday, March 3rd at 10am.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, March 3, 2017 Read the official contest rules. 

