Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Tour Postponed

You will have to wait a while before you get to say hello to Lionel Richie.

The tour will be postponed until the summer. New dates to be announced soon. All tickets for rescheduled dates will be honored.

Richie wasn’t happy to share this unfortunate news with his fans but did state:

“When you have been performing as long as I have it takes a toll on your body. Unfortunately my recovery from a knee procedure will not have me 100% ready to start the tour next month,” said Lionel Richie. “I don’t want to disappoint my fans and I look forward to being back on stage so we can all be ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ together again.”

