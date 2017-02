Hear some of the biggest hits of your favorite music decade at KEZK’s Back To The Eighties concert at the Family Arena on Saturday, August 19th.

Featuring performances by:

Howard Jones

Modern English

Men Without Hats

Bow Wow Wow

Katrina from Katrina and the Waves

The English Beat

Tickets will be available during a special presale on Thursday, March 2nd at 10am using the codeword RETRO. Tickets will be on sale to the public starting Friday, March 3rd at 10am.