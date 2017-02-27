Adele Congratulates Emma Stone, ‘Moonlight’ after Oscars Win

By Annie Reuter

Adele may be in Australia gearing up for her first-ever tour in the country, but that didn’t stop her from tuning into the Oscars Sunday night (Feb. 26) to cheer for her friend, Emma Stone.

Following the ceremony Sunday evening, Adele posted a picture of herself posing in front of her television as Stone was shown in the background giving her acceptance speech for her best actress win. She also congratulated Moonlight for its surprise best picture win after announcers accidentally first called the cast of La La Land to the stage.

“Ah Emma ❤️ And Moonlight, congratulations so so wonderful,” Adele writes.

Longtime friends, Adele and Stone spent time in New York together in 2015 where they were spotted with Jennifer Lawrence. Meanwhile, the two actors were guests at Adele’s LA concert last year. The singer is set to kick off her Australian tour on Tuesday (Feb. 28).