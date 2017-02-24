WATCH: Would John Mayer Ever Be on the ‘Bachelor’??

Trish February 24, 2017 11:41 AM
Filed Under: Ellen Degeneres, John Mayer, The Bachelor, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

John Mayer may be one of Hollywood’s most notorious bachelors, but that doesn’t mean he’d do well on ABC’s dating reality show of the same name. “I think it would be really fun to be on The Bachelor…I don’t think I would find love there, unless they would change the vetting process for who would be the contestants,” Mayer said on today’s episode of Ellen. Could you imagine if he was the bachelor???

