Trish’s Dishes: Bacon Burger Bites

I can’t scroll past one of those cooking videos that pop up on Facebook. I just can’t! I must watch them all haha. Afton in our web department made this recipe. If you’re having an Oscar party, you could serve this as an appetizer. And it has bacon..everything is better with bacon. I included the video and the written recipe. Afton did have a note: I made these and they were a big hit! The trick to keeping them together when you cook them is to not make the burger part too big. Otherwise they come undone. I also did some with cheddar cheese and some with banana peppers too.

If you have a recipe I should include on my page, email it to trish@kezk.com. Here’s the video (written recipe below):

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground beef

1/2 c. bread crumbs

1 large egg, beaten

1 tbsp. barbecue sauce

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

8 slices bacon, halved

6 slices mozzarella cheese, cut into small squares

In a large bowl, combine ground beef, bread crumbs, egg, barbecue sauce and garlic powder. Season with salt and pepper. Roll mixture into tablespoon-sized meatballs. Heat a large nonstick pan over medium heat. Wrap each meatball in a bacon slice. Place meatballs in the skillet and cook on all sides until the bacon is crispy and the meat is cooked to your liking, about 12 minutes. Top each meatball with a square of cheese. Cover pan with lid and cook until the cheese is melted, about 1-2 minutes. Remove meatballs from pan. Top each meatball with a slice of pickled jalapeño then stick a toothpick into the center before serving.

You can use ranch for the dipping sauce.

Recipe found here.