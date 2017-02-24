Tips To Know Before You Go to Mardi Gras

Ahhh, it’s that time of year again when crazy folks get together to well, get a little crazy in celebration of the second largest Mardi Gras in the nation!

The parade begins this Saturday, 11:00 a.m. just south of Busch Stadium and winds through the streets of Downtown South and Soulard to the Anheuser-Busch Brewery. Krewes from over 100 floats will toss over 10,000,000 strands of beads and other sought-after goodies to celebratory masses gathered along the route.

After the parade, stick around to enjoy great entertainment activities including the Bud Light Concerts, High-Heeled Drag Race and Mardi Gras Games, live music at neighborhood venues, and post-parade street party and celebration held throughout Soulard.

Here are a few tips that you will want to know before you go!

1.) LAYERS

We’ve had nice weather all week, but the weekend looks like it could be chilly and extra windy. Right now, the high is forecasted to be around 42°F so bundle up!

2.) BUDDY SYSTEM & MEETING SPOTS

Don’t get stranded on the streets of Soulard. It’s probably a good idea to set up a meeting spot in case someone in your group gets lost.

3.) MONEY

Money is essential for an event like this. Yes, there might be ATMs on site, but do yourself a favor by skipping the lines & the ATM fees by going to your bank and taking out some cash beforehand.

4.) WATER & SNACKS

Bring some snacks to munch on too — granola bars, pretzels, crackers etc — that will also help pace yourself for a long day.

5.) UBER, CABS & ARRIVING SAFELY

What ever way you would like to travel make sure you arrive safely. We suggest Uber, Yellow Taxi Cabs or the MetroLink.

Uber:

Yellow Taxi: Taking a cab is a safe and easy way to get to and from Mardi Gras. Call County and Yellow Cab at 314-991-5300 or download their app ST LOUIS TAXI and get dropped off in the heart of the action.

MetroLink: On Saturday, February 25th special Mardi Gras shuttles will operate every 15 minutes from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. between the Stadium Station (at the corner of 8th and Spruce Streets) to 10th Street in the Soulard neighborhood, in the heart of the action by the Soulard Farmer’s Market. The cost of a round-trip shuttle ticket is $6, and they can be purchased on Saturday at the Stadium MetroLink Station.

For more information about what is going on this upcoming weekend check out it here.