The Oscars’ Red Carpet Isn’t Actually Red!

February 24, 2017 2:12 PM
Who will be walking the red carpet at this Sunday’s Oscars? Nobody, really, because the carpet isn’t actually red. The L.A.

Times reports that the carpet is “closer to burgundy and has been for the last 15 years.” The newspaper continues, “The exclusive shade — called Academy Red — is supposed to flatter the A-list actors who are photographed and filmed walking on it. It’s a secret color, one whose precise specifications the show’s organizers won’t reveal for fear of copycats.”

It’s also noted that the tradition of rolling out a red carpet at the Academy Awards started in 1961.

