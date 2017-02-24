New Oreo Flavor!

Oreo releases new flavors more frequently than we know what to actually do with, and their latest rumored flavor is set to give your tongue a bit of a sensation.
According to Junk Food Aisle, Oreo will soon be releasing a limited edition Firework flavor that will have Pop Rocks-like candy within the creme filling.
It doesn’t look like it’s an official collab with Pop Rocks, the carbonated candy known for fizzing in your mouth, but Oreo must have made their own version of the popular candy. Aside from the popping candy, the chocolate cookie will remain its usual Oreo self.
Junk Food Aisle said the flavor will be “coming soon,” with no official release date, but it would make sense to see these in the summer, closer to Independence Day.