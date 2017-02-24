Mr. T & Simone Biles to Compete on DWTS Season 24

Entertainment Tonight is reporting that Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles and professional wrestler Mr. T will both compete on season 24 of Dancing With the Stars. “Production has been trying to get Mr. T to do the show for years,” a source close to the show’s production dishes. “He will be a great contestant this season.” Biles previously declared her love of DWTS and confirmed on multiple occasions that she “would love” to participate in a later season. In fact, she went so far as to request pro dancer Sasha Farber as her partner. The new season of DWTS will premiere on March 20 on ABC.

