McDonald’s Coke Really Does Taste Better, and Here’s Why

At Mickey D’s, something is different about the most popular beverage on the planet. The Coca-Cola tastes way better in the shadow of Ronald McDonald than it should. And it definitely tastes better than it does when it’s poured out of a humble can at home. At least it seems like it does. Are we crazy or what?]

Nope.

Instead of shipping the delicious, brown soda in plastic bags like the other fast food chumps, McDonald’s opts for stainless steel containers. This guarantees freshness!

It also tastes better because of the filtration process. McDonald’s guarantees that they have the freshest filtered water. The better the filtration, the less strange flavors will be added to the mix.

Finally, McDonald’s even runs the coke through insulated pipes to the drive-thru window’s soda fountain. They realized that to create the perfect Coke, the temperature must be just slightly over freezing.

Either way we love it!

Click here to read more!