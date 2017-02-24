JC Penny Closing 140 Stores

February 24, 2017 11:23 AM
As shopping malls begin to dwindle to vacant buildings, stores like Macy’s and JC Penny are closing their doors as well.

JC Penny announced this week that they plan to close 130 to 140 stores and offer buyouts to 6,000 workers as the department-store industry sags in competition with online sellers and nimble niche retailers.

The store plans to  add toys, beauty products, appliances and home goods to try and appeal to a customer base made up of 70% women and 70% homeowners.

Where do you shop these days? It seems that more and more customers seem to want something local or unique which can only be found online or in boutiques. When was the last time you shopped at JC Penny?

