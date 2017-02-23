The Metro Show: Jeremy Smith of Faith Ascent

Host: Stel PontikesGuest: Jeremy Smith, Executive Director of Faith Ascent

One of the most difficult stretches of time when you’re raising children is trying to handle those transition years from high school to college or into the work force. You want to help your kids maintain a mature perspective as they move through those stages of life. It can be even more challenging when they’re leaving for college out-of-town. Jeremy Smith from Faith Ascent joins us to give insight and direction on how to instill a value system that will enable your son or daughter to make smart decisions when difficult situations arise.

Website: faithascentministries.com

Facebook: Faith Ascent

Twitter: @faithascent