St. Louis Featured on the Cooking Channel Tonight!!!

The show Cheap Eats will feature St. Louis tonight on the Cooking Channel!! The host Ali Khan grew up here and according to this article in St. Louis Magazine, he went to MICDS…in case you were going to ask 🙂 “In St. Louis, Khan visited Kingside Diner, the Capitalist Pig, Pint Size Bakery, and Dalie’s Smokehouse in search of good food priced for the average person and good stories from those who choose to work in the food industry despite all the attendant obstacles of the business.” The show airs tonight at 9pm on the Cooking Channel.