Savannah Guthrie Announces Return Date for TODAY

Savannah Guthrie is set to return to TODAY on March 3. Variety reports that Matt Lauer’s co-anchor announced her return to the show via Twitter on Wednesday by sharing a photo of her second child Charles, who was born on December 9. Guthrie joined the show in 2011 as co-anchor of its 9 a.m. hour and chief legal correspondent. She has been co-anchor of TODAY since 2012 but went on maternity leave on December 3.

Hey, little one, you're not the *only* good reason to wake up early!! 💕I'm headed back to @TODAYshow March 3! Excited to see you all! pic.twitter.com/tEZa9IJEzJ — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) February 22, 2017