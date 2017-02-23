Savannah Guthrie Announces Return Date for TODAY

Trish February 23, 2017 11:16 AM
Savannah Guthrie is set to return to TODAY on March 3. Variety reports that Matt Lauer’s co-anchor announced her return to the show via Twitter on Wednesday by sharing a photo of her second child Charles, who was born on December 9.  Guthrie joined the show in 2011 as co-anchor of its 9 a.m. hour and chief legal correspondent. She has been co-anchor of TODAY since 2012 but went on maternity leave on December 3.

