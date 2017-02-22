VIRAL VIDEO: Harrison Ford’s Controversial Taxiway Landing

Harrison Ford’s taxiway landing last Monday was caught on video, and it promises to be the centerpiece of the FAA investigation into what some are saying is unsafe flying by the 76-year-old actor.

The video was captured by cameras trained on the runways at John Wayne Airport in Orange County. It shows Ford’s approach which came dangerously close to an American Airlines 737, which was on the taxiway when the actor’s plane passed overhead.

A man in the terminal who saw the landing told authorities Ford had misjudged the runway and banked sharply before landing on the taxiway, but that is not reflected in this video.