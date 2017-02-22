Two Models Rescue Teens From Drowning

Six teenagers fell into ice-cold water when they walked onto the ice in Central Park and attempted to take a selfie on Monday night. Fortunately, they were rescued shortly after by two men who just happened to be skateboarding by. Even better, those two men–Ethan Turnbull and Jonas Bennett–happened to be ridiculously hot models. . While the pair were applauded for their actions, Bennett denied that they were heroes and said they were simply in the right place at the right time. And now a word from the hot models on the rescue:
@ethanturnbull and I tonight went out to Skateboard around Central Park. Passing a frozen lake we saw a group of 6 kids go though the ice. We ran over and immediately we're put in the toughest situation I think We will have to go through. 6 kids screaming for help being pulled down by each other, soaking backpacks and huge jackets. I had to make a decision to get in the middle of that or watch them drown. When I got about waist deep two of the kids jumped on top of me and pulled me under. I had to pick them both up and throw them to Ethan. I then grabbed a ladder and pulled the next 2 in. Behind them were two lifeless bodies that I knew I couldn't get too. I swam out and grabbed the last two guys and was able to get them to shore and keep them alive. I feel humbled and grateful that God called me to be there tonight, I'm still shaking and am completely shook by what I experienced, but I'm alive and so are 6 other kids who got very lucky tonight.
'Right place right time' – Fortunate enough to have been in the position to help multiple younger generation New Yorker's today. With out the help of my Buddy @bennett_jonas the outcome of this event would have been much different. Thanks to all the friends and family that have checked in 😊 NYC #helpingothers #nbc #nbc4ny @nbcnews @dailymail
Here’s one of the reports on the story featuring one of the kids: