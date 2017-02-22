Two Models Rescue Teens From Drowning

Six teenagers fell into ice-cold water when they walked onto the ice in Central Park and attempted to take a selfie on Monday night. Fortunately, they were rescued shortly after by two men who just happened to be skateboarding by. Even better, those two men–Ethan Turnbull and Jonas Bennett–happened to be ridiculously hot models. . While the pair were applauded for their actions, Bennett denied that they were heroes and said they were simply in the right place at the right time. And now a word from the hot models on the rescue:

Here’s one of the reports on the story featuring one of the kids: