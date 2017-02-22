Listen to Win OneRepublic Tickets

February 22, 2017 3:59 PM
Win: A pair of tickets to see OneRepublic with special guests Fitz and The Tantrums perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 8th, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Contest Ends: Friday, February 24th, 2017

Listen to Greg Hewitt on Tuesday through Friday and call in for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see OneRepublic perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 8th, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Click here for pre-sale tickets and enter the promo code: KEZK

The pre-sale goes from 10 a.m. on Thursday until 10 p.m. on Friday , February 24th.

Click here for more ticket information and details. 

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends February 24th, 2017 Read the official contest rules. 

