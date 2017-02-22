Demi Moore to Join Empire in Recurring Role

February 22, 2017 3:25 PM
Filed Under: Demi Moore, Empire, TV Shows

Demi Moore is joining FOX’s Empire in a recurring role. According to Entertainment Tonight, Moore has signed on to play the role of a “take-charge nurse with a mysterious past, who will become ever more treacherously entangled with the Lyon family.” Moore’s character will reportedly make her debut during the show’s season three finale and continue with a multiple-episode arc in season four next fall. Other guest stars set to appear in the second half of season two this spring include Eva Longoria, Taye Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, Nia Long and Moore’s daughter, Rumer Willis. Empire returns on Wednesday, March 30.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live