Bon Jovi’s Shout Out to Marty On Stage!!!!!!

Some background….I’ve known Marty Linck for 20 years. We both started at the same radio station way back when. He hasn’t changed in 20 years. I always compare him to my dad. They are men of very few words but when they speak they really have something to say. So I got really excited when I heard Jon Bon Jovi mentioned Marty’s name on stage at the Scottrade Center Sunday night. He thanked him for playing their new song on KEZK. OMG that’s exciting right??? I would die if Jon Bon Jovi said “Trish Gazall” on stage. Marty wasn’t that excited hahahaha. So I decided to tell everyone because he wouldn’t brag on himself.