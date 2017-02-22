Bon Jovi’s Shout Out to Marty On Stage!!!!!!

Trish February 22, 2017 11:56 AM
Some background….I’ve known Marty Linck for 20 years. We both started at the same radio station way back when. He hasn’t changed in 20 years. I always compare him to my dad. They are men of very few words but when they speak they really have something to say. So I got really excited when I heard Jon Bon Jovi mentioned Marty’s name on stage at the Scottrade Center Sunday night. He thanked him for playing their new song on KEZK. OMG that’s exciting right??? I would die if Jon Bon Jovi said “Trish Gazall” on stage. Marty wasn’t that excited hahahaha. So I decided to tell everyone because he wouldn’t brag on himself.

