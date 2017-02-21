Trish’s Trash: Katy Perry Debuts ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ Video

Katy Perry debuts her official music video for “Chained to the Rhythm.” The four-minute video features the singer having fun in a fake amusement park riding such attractions as The Wheel , Bombs Away and the Great American Dream Drop. The video comes less than two weeks after she premiered the track via a series of disco balls that mysteriously popped up worldwide.
Trish’s Trash: Katy Perry Debuts ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ VideoTrish February 21, 2017 11:06 AM
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)