The More You Hang Out With Your Mom, The Longer She’ll Live

February 21, 2017 4:02 PM
Grandparents and parents will always be someone to look up to, but when was the last time you actually sat down and visited with them?

A new study suggests for elders to enjoy a longer life, invite them over more than every other holiday.

According to Good Housekeeping, a new study found that loneliness plays a large role in the decline so often associated with old age.

The study followed 1,600 adults, with an average age of 71 — despite controlling for socioeconomic status and health, the lonely consistently held higher mortality rates. Nearly 23% of lonely participants died within six years of the study, as opposed to only 14% of those that reported adequate companionship.

Spending quality time with Grandma and Grandpa helps them, but it benefits us, as well — the symbiotic relationship is undeniable. They get the companionship and conversation so crucial to every day life, and we get their stories, their hugs and, best of all, those famous, secret recipe cookies.

