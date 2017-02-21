PHOTO: College Kid Opens Care Package From Mom…Finds Trash He Forgot To Take Out

A college kid in Pennsylvania got a care package from his mom . . . that turned out to be a box of trash he was supposed to take out when he was home for winter break.  He posted a photo of the box, and now it’s going viral.

Like many college students, 18-year-old Connor Cox, who’s a freshman at Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, received a care package from his mom a fewweeks ago

But when he opened it up, all he found inside was a bunch of trash.

And not just any trash.  It was the trash he was supposed to take out back when he was at home for winter break, but he forgot.

Connor posted a picture of the box of garbage on Twitter and now it’s going viral.

trash2 ig0 1 PHOTO: College Kid Opens Care Package From Mom...Finds Trash He Forgot To Take Out

 

