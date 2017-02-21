Is Train’s “Drops of Jupiter” the Best Song Ever?

San Francisco’s Train is generally regarded as the Nickelback of America. But while SF Weekly doesn’t defend the band’s entire oeuvre, it argues that “Drops of Jupiter” is among the best songs ever recorded. Taylor Swift covered it a few years back and the pop-culture references are still relevant on the song’s 16th anniversary–including “the best soy latte that you’ve ever had, and me.” “Remember, it’s not just the best soy latte you’ve ever had; it’s the best soy latte you’ve ever had — ‘and me,'” the alternative weekly writes. “The me is [lead singer] Pat [Monahan], and the comma before ‘and me’ provides enough time for him to make an entrance of distinction, like at the end of a rom-com.”

Taylor Swift version: