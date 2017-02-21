Hoda Kotb Adopts Baby Girl

February 21, 2017 10:07 AM

Today is a great day for TODAY host Hoda Kotb, who revealed to the world this morning that she’s just adopted a baby girl named Haley Joy. Kotb called into today’s episode of the show to share the news. “She’s a Valentine’s baby so she’s a little nugget. She is the love of my life,” gushed Kotb. The 52-year-old has long shared her love for children on the NBC morning show, gushing over her nieces Hannah and Ella. While Kotb announced last year that she’d moved in with boyfriend Joel Schiffman, whom she began dating in June 2013, Haley Joy has been given Kotb’s last name. Kotb was previously married, but has never had any children.

Here are her co-workers congratulations:

