Angelina Jolie on Split from Brad Pitt

Trish February 21, 2017 10:23 AM
Filed Under: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Hollywood, Trish's Trash

Angelina Jolie got emotional while discussing her divorce from Brad Pitt during a BBC interview that aired on Sunday. “We know that an incident occurred which led to your separation, we also know you haven’t said anything about this, but would you like to say something?” the reporter asked. Jolie sighed deeply and got teary-eyed when responding. “I don’t want to say very much about [the incident] except to say that it was a very difficult time and we are a family. And we’ll always be a family. And we’ll get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.” The 41-year-old actress and mother of six continued, “My focus is my children, our children…my focus is finding this way through.” Jolie also revealed that the first thing she wants to do when she wakes up in the morning is “get through the day.” She went on to admit, “It’s been a difficult few months.”

The BBC also shared a video that shows her cooking and eating tarantulas. Yum?

 

Full article here.

More from Trish Gazall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live