Angelina Jolie on Split from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie got emotional while discussing her divorce from Brad Pitt during a BBC interview that aired on Sunday. “We know that an incident occurred which led to your separation, we also know you haven’t said anything about this, but would you like to say something?” the reporter asked. Jolie sighed deeply and got teary-eyed when responding. “I don’t want to say very much about [the incident] except to say that it was a very difficult time and we are a family. And we’ll always be a family. And we’ll get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.” The 41-year-old actress and mother of six continued, “My focus is my children, our children…my focus is finding this way through.” Jolie also revealed that the first thing she wants to do when she wakes up in the morning is “get through the day.” She went on to admit, “It’s been a difficult few months.”

The BBC also shared a video that shows her cooking and eating tarantulas. Yum?

