2017 Cardinals Single Game Tickets on Sale Friday

The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that individual tickets for the 2017 season will go on sale this Friday, February 24, beginning at 10 a.m. CT.

Fans who wish to purchase tickets to three or more games will receive early access to take part in a special online-only “multi-game” ticket sale beginning Wednesday, February 22, at 10 a.m. CT.

This year’s schedule also features over 40 promotional dates, with many returning fan-favorites including eight bobbleheads, three replica rings, and seven replica jerseys as well as brand new items like an Adult Rhinestone Cap (May 21), Adult All-Over Print Shirt (June 10), Kids Baseball Glove (June 11) and Mike Shannon Alarm Clock (August 27). Several promotional items will also commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1967 World Championship team and the 30th anniversary of the 1987 National League Championship squad.

While ticket demand is expected to be high, the Cardinals will continue to offer great values in 2017 with ticket prices starting as low as $5.

2017 Fan-Friendly Values



Dynamic Pricing: Ticket prices fluctuate based on market value, meaning many games feature tickets as low as $5.

Great Promotional Giveaways: Premium items including seven replica jerseys, three replica rings and eight bobbleheads highlight a season of over 50 stadium giveaways and special promotions.

Outside Food & Drinks at All Games: Busch Stadium is the only St. Louis sports venue where fans may bring in their own food and drinks for all home games (some size and content restrictions apply).

KMOX 1120 First Pitch Tickets: At 9:00 a.m. CT on the day of each home game, fans may purchase a voucher good for two tickets for just $11.20 ($5.60 per ticket). Fans redeem their vouchers for actual tickets 15 minutes prior to game time. Tickets may be anywhere in the stadium from Field Box to Standing Room.

Hunter Family Sundays: On most Sundays, fans who purchase RF/LF Pavilion and RF Terrace tickets will receive a free Hunter hot dog and Coca-Cola.

Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sundays: Two hours prior to each Sunday game, enjoy games, prizes and free Prairie Farms ice cream and North Star frozen treats in the Ford Plaza.

AAA Discounts Rewards: AAA members receive a $10 discount off tickets on most Monday-Thursday home games.

Fill Up at Phillips 66: Fill up with eight (8) gallons or more at a participating Phillips 66 to receive a special discount ticket offer of up to 50% off many 2017 games.

Six Flags Double Play Combo: Get a Cardinals game ticket and a Six Flags ticket for only $55.

Ticket Packs: Several different 5-game and 10-game ticket packs are available, which feature discounted tickets to 2017’s best promotional giveaways and highest demand games.

Group Value Nights: Select games throughout the season where groups of 20 or more receive 50% off regular ticket prices.

Cards Cash: Stored money built into the barcode of your ticket, good for use at any Busch Stadium concession stand, kiosk or Team Store. Fans can add $12 Cards Cash to a ticket for just $10.

For more details, visit cardinals.com/fanvalues.