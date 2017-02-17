Take Advantage of This Weekend Weather!

How long have we waited for some sunshine and temps above freezing? Too long if you ask us! So with the forecast in the 70’s and lots of sunshine, what better way than to take advantage of mother nature’s present to us by being outside?

ENJOY A BEER GARDEN

On nice days, having a beer and pretzel served to you while enjoying an outside patio is a sweet combination. A beer garden is often thought of in German terms, “bier garten,” but is really any cozy outdoor eating spot of a bar or restaurant. Step outside for some fresh air and fresh brew at the most favorite local beer gardens . Here are a couple of our favorites:

Blue’s City Deli

2438 McNair Ave. St. Louis, MO 63104 (314) 773-8225 www.bluescitydeli.com

Molly’s In Soulard

816 Geyer Ave. St. Louis, MO 63104 (314) 241-6200 www.mollysinsoulard.com

GO TO THE ZOO

The Saint Louis Zoo is a great place to let the kids run around and enjoy the sunshine as well as the animals. One thing zoo goers can check out next weekend is Breakfast With Bunny. While indulging in a delectable breakfast buffet, meet their costumed characters and pose for a photo with the Bunny. He’ll even have surprise gift in his basket for children. Visit stlzoo.org for more details and to see what’s going on.

GO THRIFT & ANTIQUE SHOPPING

St. Louis offers some of the best thrift shops for those who like to make sure they get the most bang for their buck. I moved into a new place last fall and took advantage of all the great thrift shops & antique shops in the area. Hit up historic Cherokee Street to find some cute, new-to-you threads. I’ve found some cute and affordable apparel at Retro 11/Cherry Bomb Vintage. Another one of my favorite places to find some unique antique’s is Junk Junkie. Junk Junkie always has some awesome finds, but you have to be patient when searching for the good ones. Another one of my favorite thrift shops located on South Grand is Parismonia because there’s always new items coming into the shop.

VISIT A PARK

There are so many parks in the area, and it’s truly one of the greatest things about living in the Midwest. Sure we get some crummy weather, but when the weather’s cooperating, us Midwesterners get out and head to our favorite park. Being close to Tower Grove Park, I love heading over there and seeing everyone out & about with their dogs. It If there’s one thing I’ve learned about living St. Louis, it’s that we are definitely a dog city. It’s very rare to head to a park and not come across a couple of pups out also enjoying the day. But with the nice weather, wouldn’t it be nice to take Fido out for a little run or walk into one of the area parks?

PATIO SEATING

In St. Louis we have such a variety of restaurants but what’s even better is the outdoor seating. One of my favorite patios is Amigo Joes on the Hill. I like the ample seating they offer, and who doesn’t enjoy sipping on a margarita while soaking in some Vitamin D. Another place with a great patio is Molly’s in Soulard. What’s awesome about Molly’s is they have a delicious brunch menu with all you can drink mimosas. Need I say more? And one last patio to enjoy some grub at is at Three Sixty: Rooftop Bar. The first time I went to Three Sixty I was not upset. The view alone is spectacular and the food it delicious. If you want a great view while you enjoy a brew, visit Three Sixty for sure.

(Photo by Carlos Muina/Cover/Getty Images)

What are some of your favorite activities to enjoy when we have nice weather? Let us know in the comments below!