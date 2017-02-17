Should Employees Get Presidents’ Day Off?

Monday is Presidents’ Day, which means most employees in government and education get the day off.

For most of the rest of us, it marks the start of the workweek — or a bad case of the Monday Morning Blues.

Only 39 percent of employers are giving off Presidents’ Day this year, according to a recently released national survey done by Bloomberg BNA of about 450 human resources professionals.

“Presidents’ Day is one of the federal holidays that is lower in popularity,” said Molly Huie, manager of surveys and research at Bloomberg BNA. “Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day — just about everyone gets them off. Most people are only familiar with Presidents’ Day as a holiday because all the kids are off from school.”

While overall nearly 40 percent of employers are giving Presidents’ Day as a paid holiday, percentages vary by industry. Bloomberg grouped businesses into three categories: manufacturing, non-manufacturing and non-business, which includes government and educational institutions. While only 19 percent of manufacturing employers are giving off Presidents’ Day, 36 percent of non-manufacturing businesses are and 56 percent of employers in the non-business category.

