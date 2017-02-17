‘N Sync Will Reunite at Walk of Fame Ceremony This Year

Lance Bass has confirmed that the fellas of ’N Sync will reunite for two major events in the near future. “We’re coming out with a really cool vinyl edition of our Christmas album because it’s coming up on the 20 years of that [Home for Christmas] album,” he tells Entertainment Tonight. “And then we’re going to be getting our star on the [Hollywood] Walk of Fame this year at some point.” Bass goes on to reveal that he actually talks daily with all of his former bandmates. “I would have to shoot you if you saw the stuff we wrote to each other,” he jokes. “We bag on each other all day long.”