Matt Damon Makes Fun of George Clooney Being an Old Dad

On Thursday’s Ellen, Matt Damon poked fun at the fact that his good friend George Clooney is becoming a first-time father at the age of 55. “He’s got this group–wonderful group of friends–for 30 years they’ve been out here together… and all of those guys, all of their kids are all either in college or on their way. Now George is just getting started,” he explained. “So it’s pretty funny. I think they are going to have a good time with him.”

And….George’s mom revealed the gender of the twins! A week after news broke that George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins, the actor’s mother has revealed the gender of the babies. “It will be one of each! Yes, a boy and a girl,” she gushed to Vogue magazine last weekend, in comments printed for the first time on Thursday. “That’s what I’ve been told How marvelous! My husband and I are extremely excited.” Amal is reportedly due in June. Read more on that here.