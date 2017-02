HBO has acquired U.S. TV rights to David Bowie: The Last Five Years, directed and produced by Francis Whately.

The documentary focuses on the final segment of Bowie’s life, when he recorded his albums The Next Day and Blackstar and co-wrote the stage musical Lazarus.

HBO describes the documentary as having “unprecedented access to Bowie’s closest friends and artistic collaborators” and being “a tribute to one of the greatest rock icons of all time.”

