They’re Bringing Back The Legendary Nokia 3310!

Who didn’t have one of these phones back in 2001?

The legendary Nokia 3310, which was known for the sort of indestructibility we haven’t seen in years, is coming back!

This according to reports over at VentureBeat that HMD Global — the Finnish company that licensed the rights to produce Nokia phones — will be announcing a relaunch of the classic 3310 phone at MWC that will allegedly cost just north of $60.

There’s a part of me that would love to give up the constant connectivity of my “smartphone” for the more relaxed, disconnected world we used to know.

How about you?

