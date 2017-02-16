Sara Bareilles Taking Over ‘Waitress’ Lead Role on Broadway

February 16, 2017 9:59 AM
By Amanda Wicks

Sara Bareilles is getting ready to put on her apron and make some pie. The singer-songwriter will make her Broadway acting debut when she joins the cast of Waitress as the lead role Jenna.

Bareilles will only be taking over the lead for a limited run. Beginning on March 31st, she’ll perform for ten weeks. She shared the news on Facebook, writing, “Sugar, Butter, BROADWAY! I am thrilled to be joining the cast of Waitress the Musical.”

She also shared a video backstage at the theater while wearing Jenna’s blue Waitress uniform for the announcement. “I have my Jenna name tag on, I’m learning my lines, and I am getting ready to share this beautiful story with you, as a different kind of storyteller this time,” she told fans. Bareilles wrote the score for the musical and ended up receiving a 2016 Tony nomination for her work.

Bareilles has already performed many of the songs on her album What’s Inside: Songs from Waitress, which she released six months before the musical debuted.

