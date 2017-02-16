Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa No Longer Speaking

Kelly Ripa got “very offended” when Regis Philbin left his post as co-host of Live With Regis and Kelly eleven years ago. “She thought I was leaving because of her,” Philbin said of Ripa on Tuesday night’s episode of Larry King Now. “I was leaving because I was getting older and it wasn’t right for me anymore.” The once-chummy pair’s relations haven’t warmed up since then, either: Philbin says he’s never been asked back to guest co-host, and he answered, “not really, no,” when asked if he keeps in touch with Ripa. Awww I like both of them. Maybe they will kiss and make up!?!?

