OneRepublic Coming to St. Louis This Summer

Los Angeles (Feb. 16, 2017) – Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated quintet, OneRepublic announced with Honda today they will tour North America this summer when they embark on the 2017 Honda Civic Tour, promoted by Live Nation.

Performance Date: Saturday, July 8, Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

The Honda Civic Tour is in its 16th year, and has become an annual live-music tradition collaborating with talented music makers since 2001. Featuring support from chart-topping Fitz and The Tantrums and opener James Arthur, season nine winner of British The X Factor, Honda Civic Tour will make 36 stops in the U.S. The summer tour launches in Kansas City at the Sprint Center on July 7, and includes dates in Nashville, Detroit, Virginia Beach, Philadelphia, Hartford, Dallas, Los Angeles and, of course, in Anaheim at the Honda Center on Sept. 2. The 2017 Honda Civic Tour will offer the most engaging experiences and promotions for fans to-date. For more information and news throughout the tour, please visit please visit

HondaCivicTour.com. OneRepublic’s North American run will also feature eight dates in Canada.

OneRepublic is releasing the official music video for current single “Let’s Hurt Tonight” today. Directed by David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada, Collateral Beauty) the video was shot in New York City. Watch the clip here and stream a brand new remix of the track exclusively at HondaCivicTour.com.

In collaboration with Honda, OneRepublic will design a special edition, one-of-a-kind Honda Civic Type R and will offer exclusive experiences to be announced April 5. Fans can also sign up on HondaCivicTour.com for exclusive OneRepublic content, promotions and ticketing.

AT&T brings you to the front of the line for the 2017 Honda Civic Tour featuring OneRepublic. AT&T priority presale ticket access begins Monday, February 20 at 10am local time through AT&T THANKS program. For complete presale details visit att.com/frontoftheline.

Citi is the official credit card sponsor of the 2017 Honda Civic Tour featuring OneRepublic. Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity beginning on Wednesday, February 22 at 10am local time. For complete pre-sale details visit: citiprivatepass.com.

General on-sale for the 2017 Honda Civic Tour featuring OneRepublic begins Friday, February 24th at 10am local time. Get tickets at livenation.com.

OneRepublic released their debut set Dreaming Out Loud in 2007. The album included the smash single Apologize, which shattered digital sales and airplay records worldwide and received a Grammy nomination. The band’s sophomore album, 2009’s Waking Up, produced three singles: All the Right Moves, Secrets and Good Life.

OneRepublic’s third studio album Native, was released in March 2013 and produced the hit singles If I Lose

Myself, Feel Again, Love Runs Out, I Lived and their biggest song to date Counting Stars, which reached #1 in 54

countries and has sold over 10 million downloads. Native sold over 5 million units worldwide. Their newest album

Oh My My, featuring the hit singles “Wherever I Go,” “Kids” and new single “Let’s Hurt Tonight,” was released in

the fall of 2016 on Mosley/Interscope Records and debuted at #3 on the Billboard Top 200 Album chart.

OneRepublic will join U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 on four dates before kicking off the Honda Civic Tour this

summer. onerepublic.com

About Honda Civic Tour

With 4.5 million fans having attending Honda Civic Tour concert events since 2001, Civic Tour has established itself as one of the nation’s most compelling, successful music concert tour franchises. Civic Tour offers concertgoers with an exclusive, interactive and engaging concert experience featuring up-close and personal access to their favorite music performers, and has done so for over 15 years. Past Civic Tour artists have included One Direction, Maroon 5, Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, Linkin Park, blink-182, My Chemical Romance, Paramore, The Black Eyed Peas, Fall Out Boy, Everclear, Incubus, Good Charlotte, New Found Glory, Dashboard Confessional and Panic! at the Disco. In 2014, the Civic Tour become a pillar of the Honda Stage music program, expanding its reach beyond live events to an expanded online audience. http://www.HondaCivicTour.com

Fitz and The Tantrums

Los Angeles-based Fitz and The Tantrums have quickly grown from independent upstarts to bonafide hitmakers. Their current album – titled Fitz and The Tantrums (Elektra) – was released last summer and features their biggest hit to date, “HandClap.” The RIAA-certified Gold single has already gone top 5 on both the Hot AC and Alternative Radio charts, and is currently ascending the Top 40 Radio charts. Fitz and The Tantrums’ eponymous album follows their breakout major label debut, 2013’s More Than Just A Dream, which featured back-to-back #1 Alternative Radio singles in the RIAA-certified Platinum “The Walker” and the RIAA-certified Gold “Out Of My League.” Both singles also enjoyed Top 15 success at Hot AC. The band has performed countless, sold out headlining shows and is always a standout at music festivals around the world, including Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, and more. The band’s first full length album, 2010’s Pickin’ Up The Pieces (released on indie label Dangerbird Records), spent 73 weeks on Billboard’s Heatseekers chart, peaking at #1. For more information, visit www.fitzandthetantrums.com

James Arthur

James Arthur was crowned the winner of The X Factor U.K.’s ninth season in 2012. His debut single “Impossible” became the biggest X Factor winner’s song of all time, selling more than 1 million downloads and topping charts for several weeks. The buzz around the Middlesbrough-born singer was different to previous champions. He was regarded as the show’s first credible artist; James not only possessed showman-like qualities with an incredible, distinctive voice, but he could back up his stage presence with natural song-writing ability. Following two years away from the spotlight, James returned last fall with his single “Say You Won’t Let Go.” The song shot straight to #1 in his native U.K., where it remained for 3 consecutive weeks. Last fall, James released his second album entitled Back From The Edge, which again went straight to #1 in the U.K. “Say You Won’t Let Go” has topped iTunes charts in more than 20 countries and has since gone on to sell more than 3 million downloads, more than 350 million streams at Spotify, and a quarter of a billion total views at Vevo/YouTube around the globe. For more information, please visit www.jamesarthurofficial.com.

Cisco will serve as the Official Wi-Fi and Digital Network Architecture partner of the Honda Civic Tour featuring OneRepublic. Cisco technology is designed so that OneRepublic and their production staff can reliably connect anytime and anywhere with industry leading security, thereby enhancing collaboration and productivity while also enabling new ways for them to engage with fans. For more information about Cisco visit www.cisco.com.

OneRepublic and Hilton Honors, the official hotel sponsor of the tour, are inviting fans to discover some of the world’s great music destinations through original content and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. Together they will enable Hilton Honors members to enjoy behind the scenes access, meet the band, and experience world-class hospitality.