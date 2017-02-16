Listen For These Bon Jovi Songs Thursday For A Chance To Win Tickets

Win: A pair of tickets to see Jon Bon Jovi on his ‘This House is Not For Sale Tour’ at Scottrade Center on Sunday, February 19, 2017.
Contest Ends: Thursday, February 16, 2017
How to Play:
Starting Monday – Listen to 102.5 KEZK between 6a and 6p on Monday through Thursday
When you hear a Bon Jovi song, call-in! We’ll play up to 5 times a day!
The 12th caller will win a pair of tickets ($40 value) to see Bon Jovi at the Scottrade Center on Sunday, February 19th
On Friday morning, after we have all the qualifiers, 1 of them will be randomly selected as our grand prize winner of a pair of Bon Jovi Knockout Packages!
To win a pair of tickets and qualify for the grand prize pair of Knockout Packages that include:
– Pair of front row tickets to the show
– Custom Bon Jovi Concert Chair – you sit in it for the show and then take it home with you
– Behind The Scenes Tour: Tour the inner workings of Bon Jovi’s tour production. Find out what it takes to produce the tour and take it from city to city
– VIP Preshow reception and lounge – party like a rock star
– VIP Preshow Food/Appetizers and Beverages
– Prizes and Giveaways (including memorabilia and limited edition items)
– Preshow Party with Music playing your favorite Bon Jovi hits, and more
– On-site VIP Host
– Designated VIP Check In Area
– Litho Autographed by Jon Bon Jovi
– Exclusive Backstage with JBJ Leather Bag
– Tour Program
– Exclusive USB Bracelet with access to a live show digital download
– Exclusive Guitar Pick Tin Set
– Access to VIP Merchandise Booth that includes Exclusive Merchandise.
– Commemorative Laminate and Lanyard
– Grand Prize value of $3,250
On Friday morning, after we have all the qualifiers, 1 of them will be randomly selected as our grand prize winner of a pair of Bon Jovi Knockout Packages!
On Thursday listen for these songs during these hours:
6am – Bad Medicine
8am – Lay Your Hands On Me
10am – Wanted Dead Or Alive
1pm – Always
5pm – Bed Of Roses
Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, February 17, 2017. Read the official contest rules.