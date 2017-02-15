Which Is Healthier To Cook With, Butter or Vegetable Oil?

Conventional wisdom about how butter is bad for the ol’ ticker may be off-base if newly analyzed data from a 44-year-old survey is correct.

Researchers from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine have just published a study in the British Medical Journal that suggests cooking with corn oil may be more harmful to your heart than cooking with butter.

The findings come from subjects who had a carefully regimented and documented diet, if not altogether of their own will.

The research team analyzed unpublished nutritional data gathered between 1968 and 1973 in a controlled study of more than 9,400 men and women in one nursing home and six state mental hospitals in Minnesota, Quartz Media reported.

One group of patients were fed with foods prepared with butter and other hydrogenated oils while the other at meals prepared with common margarine and shortening, Quartz reported.

The researchers determined there was 22 percent greater risk of death for those on the vegetable oil diet, adding that since the results of the decades-old study were never published, nutrition experts have likely over-emphasized the benefits of using vegetable oils instead of butter, Quartz reported.